Artist ROBERT VARGAS To Complete EDDIE VAN HALEN Mural "Long Live The King" This Sunday; Video

Artist Robert Vargas is currently painting a mural outside Guitar Center in Hollywood, California. Entitled "Long Live The King", the mural pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last October at the age of 65.

Says Vargas: I'll be painting this, 10am - 6pm, Thursday thru Sun, Jan 17th. You can cruise by outside and watch me create this epic mural from your car or you can tune-in to the live stream here, everyday at 4pm. I will be blasting the entire catalog as I paint!" 🤟🏼🔥🎨🎸🎶🔊

