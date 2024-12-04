MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr. Feelgood (35th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set)

Dr. Feelgood has been reissued and remastered several times, 1999 on Mötley Records with demos etc., 2003, 2009 20th anniversary with live songs, and a European two disc set with live tracks not included here for the box set. This 35th anniversary set (CD and vinyl also individually available) includes both the previously released demos and live songs (but not the Euro ones), a 24 page booklet, a reimagined poster of the album artwork, replica backstage pass, patch, guitar pick, tour itinerary, and a couple more items.

On to the music, I compared the previous remaster of the album, and to the original CD when it was first issued in 1989, on a stereo system with big speakers. There is a difference, the original CD still sounds fine; Bob Rock always brought a big massive crunchy punchy mix and production to hard rock and heavy metal, i.e.; Metallica's Black Album. Instantly, with the opening title track the difference is noticeable, with this 2024 BMG remaster, the bottom end and bass is a bit overpowering, but doesn't lose the drums and cymbal crashes. Other than that, the remaster is bright and not muddy or muffled. The live tracks appear to have been taken from the previously released Live Entertainment Or Death and sound fine.

What I do enjoy is the demos disc, "Dr. Feelgood" is raw (but not poorly mixed) focused on the pounding drums, bass, and tasty riff, with alternate leads, and lyrics. And you get to really appreciate Vince Neil as a singer too; I always thought he was a unique voice amongst his peers and at his peak on this album. "Get It For Free" starts with a guitar piece that probably went on to be used for "Primal Scream", a tasty sleazy riff laden rocker ready for the Sunset Strip and the Go-Go Bars. Another song that showcases Mick Mars’ excellent talent for bluesy swagger and defining Crüe’s sound during their golden era in the ‘80s.

Speaking of, listening to the album again brings new appreciation for what Mick was to Mötley, both riffs and solo, especially songs like "Sticky Sweet" and "She Goes Down", the rhythm section is nothing without those riffs. Final version of "Time For Change" is much better on the album, and "Without You" is enjoyable – simplified without the big power ballad chorus.

While not as creative as the goodies in the 40th anniversary of Shout At The Devil, it’s still cool for the collector. Oh, note for those people interested in a space saver, The Feelgood box set is also not housed in as big a box as Shout At The Devil.

Now, how about a special edition of Too Fast For Love with the original 1981 Leathür Records mix.