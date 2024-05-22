AS I LAY DYING Release "Burden", Their First New Single In Five Years (Music Video); 2024 European Headline Tour Announced

As I Lay Dying fans - the wait is finally over! Well into their two-decade career and with seven albums under their belt, the Grammy nominated five piece metalcore unit is back with a bludgeoning, unmissable new anthem, "Burden", out now via Napalm Records.

Premiering with a high energy music video, "Burden" boasts gripping energy, charging in with the band’s trademark breakneck intensity, soaring choruses and ingenious guitar soloing.

This track is just a taste of what's to come from the band's next official release, and further bolsters the proven lineup of vocalist Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside recent newcomers Ryan Neff, Nick Pierce and Ken Susi. "Burden" was co-produced by Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian and mastered by Ted Jensen.

As I Lay Dying's Phil Sgrosso says about the track and video: "It's a pretty special moment for us to finally share some new music! 'Burden' was originally inspired by a guitar melody I wrote years ago on an old demo, thinking that it was lost for good in the demo abyss. It wasn't until Tim dug it up and was inspired to shape a new song idea for it. The collaboration process with our co-producer Hiram Hernandez and new members brought new life to not only the song but the band as a whole, as we faced this new creative chapter together. Musically, we feel that 'Burden' represents a familiar part of our melodic history combined with a modern sense of energy and aggression. We really pushed ourselves to expand our musical capabilities in every department. We look forward to the addition of 'Burden' into our live show as well as introducing more music we've been working hard on over the past few years. Stay tuned.

"It was a phenomenal experience working with Tom Flynn on the video for 'Burden'. We were fans of his creative approach to modern music videos and could sense his high level of enthusiasm to deliver a video that would match the intensity of the song. He completely knocked it out of the park capturing the band performance and shaping a captivating concept which we will expand further into the release of our second single release..."

The track release coincides with today's announcement of As I Lay Dying's 2024 European headline tour, beginning this fall. The "Through Storms Ahead Tour" kicks off on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany and will trek through several more countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden and Norway, coming to an end on December 15 in Oberhausen, Germany. The tour will feature support from Caliban, Decapitated and Left To Suffer.

Tickets for this unrelenting lineup go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 11 AM, CET - don't miss your chance to witness these unforgettable performances. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit asilaydying.com.

Phil Sgrosso about the European tour: "Europe has become a second home to us so we always look forward to returning for a 'go big and go hard' headline tour. Traveling alongside us will be Germany's very own Caliban, Poland's finest death metal legends Decapitated, and the pummeling Left to Suffer. Each show will be a night to celebrate heavy music with the fans, let's make it a memorable one together."

Through Storms Ahead Europe 2024 (with Caliban, Decapitated, Left To Suffer)

November

15 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sasazu

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Film Studios

19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

23 - Stockholm,Sweden - Fållan

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

25 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

30 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

December

1 - Rome, Italy - Orion

3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Xtra

4 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

6 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

8 - Paris, France - Trianon

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Inselpark Arena

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

(Caliban & Decapitated to rotate depending on market)

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitar

Ryan Neff - bass/vocals

Ken Susi - guitar

Nick Pierce - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)