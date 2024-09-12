AS I LAY DYING To Release Through Storms Ahead Album In November; "We Are The Dead" Music Video Streaming

With 25 years of reign and seven acclaimed albums under their belts, Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers As I Lay Dying are back with an unmissable new album that will define their legacy for years to come. Poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated metal comebacks in years, the band’s eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, will drop on November 15 via Napalm Records. The album is available for pre-order now.

Featuring explosive new tracks "Burden" and "The Cave We Fear To Enter" - which arrived earlier this summer as the band's first new musical offerings in five years - Through Storms Ahead is an evolution of newly explored elements that further bolster the proven line-up of vocalist Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside recent newcomers Ryan Neff (bass, clean vocals), Nick Pierce (drums) and Ken Susi (guitar).

In celebration, As I Lay Dying just dropped the eviscerating new metalcore anthem of the year, "We Are The Dead". Featuring the gut-punching vocal talents of famed guest vocalists Alex Terrible (Slaughter to Prevail) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin, Darko), the latest album single arrives with an equally gripping new music video - proving equal parts mesmerizing, eerie and brutal. The video features appearances from both special guest vocalists.

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso offers about the track and video: "'We Are The Dead' represents the more brutal territory from our new album, spotlighting our thrashier tendencies that we still enjoy mixing in amongst our more melodic sound. I think this is the meanest we've ever gone in terms of aggression, and who better to join us than two of deathcore's finest, Alex Terrible of Slaughter to Prevail and Tom Barber from Chelsea Grin. Shout out to our third-time video collaborator Tom Flynn for jumping in with us and pulling off another visually creative undertaking for the track."

Featuring immense, stunning production by guitarist Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixing by Aaron Chaparian, mastering by Ted Jensen and album art once again created by Corey Meyers, Through Storms Ahead proves that good things come to those who wait. The album features crystal clear, punishingly precise technicality and quality - proving keen attention to detail and thoughtful exploration throughout Through Storms Ahead.

A melancholic guitar-driven introduction track blasts into a deft explosion on first song “A Broken Reflection”, showcasing the masterful melding of skills that the new incarnation of As I Lay Dying brings to the table. The clean vocals of bassist Ryan Neff absolutely soar throughout, fortifying the high-end of the track’s multi-layered attack of searing, heart-wrenching guitar harmonics, driving bass, pummeling drums and the furious low-end gutturals of iconic frontman Tim Lambesis. Streamed over a million times within days of its initial release, first single “Burden” annihilates with instantly gripping energy, charging in with an intensely catchy chorus, multiple breakdowns and ingenious guitar soloing from Phil Sgrosso. “Whitewashed Tomb” bleeds in with a cinematic underscore before its potent vocal lines, hair-raising, rhythmic guitar leads and ominous, reverberating electronic atmosphere takes over. Melodic “The Void Within” and “Taken From Nothing” evoke classic As I Lay Dying style blended with modernized metalcore passages, while tracks such as “Strength to Survive” and “Gears That Never Stop” showcase the vital songwriting prowess of the band in 2024. Blending metallic battery with dominant accessibility, the tracks further attest that Through Storms Ahead won’t pause for a single moment of mediocrity. Title track “Through Storms Ahead” bludgeons with intense drums and an earworm chorus, while acclaimed second single “The Cave We Fear To Enter” begins pensively before charging into an emotive melodic metalcore opus.

Tim Lambesis, Phil Sgrosso & Co. have created a metalcore masterpiece for the modern scene, solidifying that As I Lay Dying are continuing to evolve and expand their trademark sound in a new era.

Through Storms Ahead will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear (North America only)

- 1LP Gatefold Solid Verde (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 200)

- 1LP Gatefold Black Clear Dust w/ 12'' Booklet, Slipmat (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Through Storms Ahead tracklisting:

"Permanence"

"A Broken Reflection"

"Burden"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

"Whitewashed Tomb"

"Through Storms Ahead"

"The Void Within"

"Strength To Survive"

"Gears That Never Stop"

"The Cave We Fear To Enter"

"Taken From Nothing"

As I Lay Dying are preparing to kick off their massive European "Through Storms Ahead Tour", featuring support from Caliban, Decapitated and Ov Sulfur, on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany. For tickets and more information on all shows, visit asilaydying.com.

Before those shows, US fans can catch the band at the iconic New England Metal & Hardcore Festival on September 22.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitar

Ryan Neff - bass/vocals

Ken Susi - guitar

Nick Pierce - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)