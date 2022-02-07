ASIA Featuring JOHN PAYNE Announce Double Anniversary Tour Celebrating 30 & 40 Years Of The Music Of Asia

2022 landmarks 30 years since the release of the Asia album, Aqua, on which John Payne was the band's lead vocalist.

The following 15 years featured seven more stunning Asia studio albums, Aria, Arena, Anthology, Aura, Archiva 1&2 and Silent Nation. This year also celebrates 40 years since the 1982 release of the first Asia album (Downes, Howe, Wetton, Palmer) that features the hits, “Heat Of The Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell.”

This tour will showcase the music of both Asia’s 1982 release and Asia’s 1992 release, Aqua.

The 90-minute show focuses on those two albums and a setlist that includes, “Who Will Stop the Rain,” “Someday,” “Heat Of The Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “Back in Town,” “Lay Down Your Arms,” “Sole Survivor,” “Time Again,” “Love Under Fire,” “Heaven On Earth,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Here Comes The Feeling” and more.

Vocalist John Payne remarked: “This is going to be very nostalgic for me, I haven’t played some of these songs in 30 years and I’m extremely excited to do this tour with our band. We want the shows to sound as close to the original recordings as possible.”

Manager Lee Evans said: “The band is really on form and John’s vocals are as powerful as ever, It’s gonna be a knock-out show!”

The tour is being booked by their agent Rick Shoor in the US. Further details to follow.