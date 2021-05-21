At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover BACKSTREET BOYS Hit "I Want It That Way" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. Check out their take on the Backstreet Boys hit "I Want It That Way".

"OMG... we are down to the last song of the '90s! 23 songs in 13 months. Not bad, right?! We leave the 90's with Backstreet Boys’ smash hit 'I Want It That Way' (Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson) from the 1999 movie Drive Me Crazy. Now we take a small break, but we will be back, that's a promise!!"

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more.