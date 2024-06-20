ATAVISTIA Shares "Dark Isolation" Lyric Video

Vancouver, BC based metal band Atavistia, known for their distinctive blend of blackened symphonic metal, has unveiled their latest single, "Dark Isolation". This new track plunges listeners into a profound exploration of melancholy and despair, capturing the emotional essence of their forthcoming EP, Inane Ducam. Accompanied by a lyric video, which can be found below, the song promises an immersive auditory experience.

Atavistia is gearing up to release their new EP, Inane Ducam, on July 19, 2024. This upcoming release introduces the talents of new guitarist Elia Baghbaniyan and bassist / vocalist Spencer Budworth. Inane Ducam aims to meld diverse genres and stylistic elements while preserving the unique sound that defines Atavistia.

Inane Ducam artwork and tracklisting:

"Inane Ducam"

"Timeless Despair"

"Dark Isolation"

"Unattained Creation"

"The Void"

For further details, visit Atavistia on Facebook.