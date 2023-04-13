ATHEIST - Vinyl & CD Reissues Of Piece Of Time, Unquestionable Presence, Elements, And Jupiter Albums To Arrive In June

Earlier this year, progressive death metal legends Atheist re-released their entire discography, comprised of four albums that span the band's 30-year career, on all streaming services worldwide. The return to digital platforms was the first phase of a comprehensive re-issue campaign.

Today marks the second phase, with which the band is offering their albums in various physical formats with all-new revised layouts. All four studio albums will be available on CD and vinyl on July 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Atheist's Kelly Shaefer comments, "We are proud to bring the musical catalog of Atheist to the mighty Nuclear Blast. We couldn't ask for a better place to land the musical creations of Atheist that now span over 30 years. It's exciting to know that our music will be made available on all formats by the biggest metal label on EARTH!"

The albums will be available in the following formats:

Piece of Time (1990)

- CD Jewelcase

- Red w/ Brown & Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)

Unquestionable Presence (1991)

- CD Jewelcase

- Sea Blue with Yellow and Light Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)

Elements (1993)

- CD Jewelcase

- Purple w/ Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)

Jupiter (2010)

- CD Jewelcase

- Yellow w/ Blue & Brown Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1000)

Pre-order the albums on the vinyl or CD of your choice here. Listen to Atheist's discography here.