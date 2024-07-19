ATREYU Reimagine Their Songs With The Pronoia Sessions Album; AUDIOSLAVE Cover Streaming

American metalcore stalwarts Atreyu make a passionate return to the hearts of fans everywhere with The Pronoia Sessions - a new collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers - due out this fall on Spinefarm. The digital release will begin streaming on October 25 while vinyl and CDs will hit streets on November 8. Preorder here.

The band shared this about the upcoming release:

"This album, to us, was something that initially came from the fans. During Covid, we started toying around with doing acoustic performances for the first time in our career. Since the release of 'Gone (Reimagined),' the outpouring of love and interest from our fans was overwhelming. It got us thinking...what if we didn’t just make some of our classics acoustic, what if we took them to a whole new place? We feel with this album we have carved out a new home for these songs to stand on their own. They are new entities in our musical landscape.

"Making this album brought us such a sense of joy and creativity. It was as if the universe handed us this moment and it was meant to happen…hence, 'The Pronoia Sessions'."

Today, in perfect timing with what would have been Chris Cornell's 60th birthday on July 20, the band shares the album news alongside its first single, an emotional renderingnof Audioslave's 'Like A Stone'."

Commenting on the track, Atreyu had this to say:

"The covers on this album presented us with the opportunity to take some of our favorites and make them our own. The album has an overarching, somber feel. We wanted songs that would stay in that realm. 'Like A Stone' is one of the most iconic rock songs of our time. Chris Cornell’s vocal is a treasure. We hope to have done right by his legacy."

Atreyu is a band with a legacy seamlessly intertwined with formative experiences for a diverse legion of listeners worldwide. 'The Pronoia Sessions' deconstructs, recreates, and reshapes the Orange County, California, band’s beloved anthems (and cover songs) as a haunting and hypnotic new collection. What began as an acoustic album evolved into a grand re-imagining of Atreyu classics.

The genesis stretches back to a series of acoustic performances at special events on the road. “We had the idea to do a show similar to Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged as a one-off thing,” explains frontman Brandon Saller. “Then we thought, ‘Why not spend some time on it in the studio?’ And it built from there. ‘How far can we push this?’ It spawned from there and unexpectedly turned into this monster.”

Tracklisting:

“Becoming The Bull (Reimagined)”

“Save Us (Reimagined)”

“Ex’s & Oh’s (Reimagined)”

“Right Side of the Bed (Reimagined)”

“Like A Stone” (Audioslave Cover)

“Drowning (Reimagined)”

“The Theft (Reimagined)”

“Gone (Reimagined)”

“Warrior (Reimagined)”

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” (Tom Petty Cover)

“Like A Stone” video:

(Photo: Porter McKnight)