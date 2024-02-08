AUGUST BURNS RED's MATT GREINER On Roots, Philosophy & Teamwork - "Stop Worrying And Sweat It Out"; Video

Sweetwater has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

August Burns Red’s Matt Greiner has been holding down the band’s rhythm section since day one, when he and the band were still in high school and practicing in the barn on his family’s farmland (that he now continues to cultivate).

Homeschooled, Matt began his musical journey on the piano before discovering his innate understanding of rhythm, signaling to him that he was destined for drumming. A 20-plus-year career blossomed, spanning 10 full-length studio albums, international tours, and a slew of EPs, singles, remix projects, and live albums.

While the band’s music is broadly categorized as metalcore, the genre name misses the sheer dynamism Matt and the band inject into every ounce of their songwriting. Talent abounds throughout August Burns Red, with complexity and technical proficiency masterfully interwoven through gut-punch riffs, infectious leads, and a pantheon of percussive power. Matt’s unrivaled mix of style, speed, precision, and groove has been the genesis engine for the band’s voltaic performances, and to say he’s learned a few things in his tenure on the throne would be putting things mildly.

Sweetwater Studios recently had the pleasure of hosting Matt for a no-holds-barred clinic, talking drumming, gear, creative philosophy, and the immeasurable importance of teamwork. Check it out and get inspired!