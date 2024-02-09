AUGUST BURNS RED's MATT GREINER Performs Drum Playthrough Of "Creative Captivity"

"Originally featured on August Burns Red’s 2013 LP, Rescue & Restore, 'Creative Captivity' sees the band exploring their more melodic side, trading speed for groove yet never abandoning their pension for precision, especially with drummer Matt Greiner’s signature syncopation," begins a message from Sweetwater, introducing the new video below.

"Heaviness that might have otherwise been more easily translated through down-tuned riffs alone is instead realized through an evocative exploration of melancholic moods that routinely eclipses an edge of optimism, driven by Matt’s powerful percussion. Expanding the track’s pathos, Taylor Brandt and Christopher Lewis provide outstanding violin and trumpet performances, respectively, contrasting artistic expectations that further highlight Matt’s musical mastery through his understanding of the value of space: giving drums room to breathe makes his technical prowess that much more affective.

"Sweetwater Studios had the pleasure of hosting Matt for a drum playthrough of August Burns Red’s 'Creative Captivity'. Turn it up and check it out!"

Sweetwater previously released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"August Burns Red’s Matt Greiner has been holding down the band’s rhythm section since day one, when he and the band were still in high school and practicing in the barn on his family’s farmland (that he now continues to cultivate).

"Homeschooled, Matt began his musical journey on the piano before discovering his innate understanding of rhythm, signaling to him that he was destined for drumming. A 20-plus-year career blossomed, spanning 10 full-length studio albums, international tours, and a slew of EPs, singles, remix projects, and live albums.

"While the band’s music is broadly categorized as metalcore, the genre name misses the sheer dynamism Matt and the band inject into every ounce of their songwriting. Talent abounds throughout August Burns Red, with complexity and technical proficiency masterfully interwoven through gut-punch riffs, infectious leads, and a pantheon of percussive power. Matt’s unrivaled mix of style, speed, precision, and groove has been the genesis engine for the band’s voltaic performances, and to say he’s learned a few things in his tenure on the throne would be putting things mildly.

"Sweetwater Studios recently had the pleasure of hosting Matt for a no-holds-barred clinic, talking drumming, gear, creative philosophy, and the immeasurable importance of teamwork. Check it out and get inspired!"