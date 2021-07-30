AURI Feat. NIGHTWISH Members – New Single, Video “The Valley” Streaming

“The Valley” is the second single taken from the upcoming Auri album II- Those We Don´t Speak Of, which will be released on September 3 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Tuomas Holopainen comments on the track as follows: "‘The Valley’ is an ode to homecoming. It`s about things worth a long wait, and about all the wondrous waypoints on the road.

And, while you`re wandering on that road, why not write a little tune to keep you company. A tune most delicate and hard to catch, but willing to reveal itself once you`ve made your journey, and have almost reached home.”

II - Those We Don't Speak Of will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- Earbook including CD and 36 booklet art pages

- LP red gold

- LP red marbled (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP transparent + green marbled (Levykauppa exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP white + red marbled (UK exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP silver (band shop exclusive, limited to 300)

- LP blue marbled (US exclusive, limited to 300)

Pre-order or pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Those We Don't Speak Of"

"The Valley"

"The Duty Of Dust"

"Pearl Diving"

"Kiss The Mountain"

"Light And Flood"

"It Takes Me Places"

"The Long Walk"

"Scattered To The Four Winds"

"Fireside Bard"

"The Valley" lyric video:

"Pearl Diving" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johanna Kurkela | voices, violin, viola, keys

Tuomas Holopainen | keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley | guitars, bouzouki, mandola, ulleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, voices, keys

(Photo - Mikko Linnavuori)