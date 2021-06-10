AURI Feat. NIGHTWISH Members To Release New Album In September; First Details Revealed

In the fleeting moments between the state of being awake and reaching the doors of dreamworld lies a borderland whence comes the mood music of ancient stories told - the celestial unison of three creative souls known as Auri.

Originally born in 2011 from the special connection of Johanna Kurkela, Tuomas Holopainen, and Troy Donockley, Auri was first introduced to the world as late as 2018. Now complemented by the dynamic percussive talents of Kai Hahto, the threesome carves fantastical worlds entirely their own.

Today, the band announces the release of their new album, II - Those We Don't Speak Of, set for September 3 via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork comes once again from Janne "ToxicAngel" Pitkänen and bestows in its simplicity and depth.

The first single and pre-order start will be revealed very soon.

Line up:

Johanna Kurkela - voices, violin, viola, keys

Tuomas Holopainen - keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - guitars, bouzouki, mandola, ulleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, voices, keys

(Photo - Mikko Linnavuori)