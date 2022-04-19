Australia's AUDIO REIGN Release International Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album

Audio Reign, in conjunction with MR Records, recently announced the worldwide release of the repackaged "International Deluxe Edition" of their self-titled album, Audio Reign, with a brand new single "Angel". The world premiere of the video took place here on BraveWords (see below).

The album can now be purchased or streamed here.

Although Audio Reigns’ self-titled debut album release was well received in Australia, MR Records believed this album was a powerhouse and deserved world recognition. As such, the album has been completely redesigned and repackaged as an International Deluxe Edition with some brand-new bonus tracks for world release 2022.

The album already boasts some explosive singles like "Betrayal", a hard rock tour de force. Hard-hitting and relentless, it sets a musical and lyrical tone that is abundant throughout the album: raw emotion and undiluted power. Vivisecting an act of treachery, the song casts a stark light on a shadowy deception, delivered by the unmistakable voice of frontman/guitarist Jake Fleming. Driving his vocals like a battering ram; the irreplaceable legion of Alek Dyrynda (lead guitar), Ash Lovett (bass) and Dieter Schoell (drums).

The release of Audio Reigns International Deluxe Edition sees a brand-new single emerge into the light. "Angel" is a truly authentic hard rock ballad which begs an answer to a declaration of love. This heartfelt offering once again harnesses the raw emotion of the band and delivers the dynamics and spine-tingling heights that you would expect from such a song. Although the International Deluxe Edition will release a radio edit of "Angel", the band are currently working on another album which will contain the full album version.

Tracklisting:

"Betrayal"

"Pill"

"Senses"

"One Way"

"Broken"

"The Portrait"

"Shining Light"

"Make Me Feel"

"Falling"

"Breaks Me"

"Jezebel"

Bonus tracks:

"Relentless" [Radio edit]

"Angel" [Radio edit]

"Forgotten You"

"Angel" video:

Audio Reign is:

Ashley Lovett (bass/backing vocals

Jake Fleming (vocals/rhythm guitar)

Alek Dyrynda (lead guitar)

Dieter Schoell (drums/backing vocals)