Australia's AUDIO REIGN Release International Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album
April 19, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Audio Reign, in conjunction with MR Records, recently announced the worldwide release of the repackaged "International Deluxe Edition" of their self-titled album, Audio Reign, with a brand new single "Angel". The world premiere of the video took place here on BraveWords (see below).
The album can now be purchased or streamed here.
Although Audio Reigns’ self-titled debut album release was well received in Australia, MR Records believed this album was a powerhouse and deserved world recognition. As such, the album has been completely redesigned and repackaged as an International Deluxe Edition with some brand-new bonus tracks for world release 2022.
The album already boasts some explosive singles like "Betrayal", a hard rock tour de force. Hard-hitting and relentless, it sets a musical and lyrical tone that is abundant throughout the album: raw emotion and undiluted power. Vivisecting an act of treachery, the song casts a stark light on a shadowy deception, delivered by the unmistakable voice of frontman/guitarist Jake Fleming. Driving his vocals like a battering ram; the irreplaceable legion of Alek Dyrynda (lead guitar), Ash Lovett (bass) and Dieter Schoell (drums).
The release of Audio Reigns International Deluxe Edition sees a brand-new single emerge into the light. "Angel" is a truly authentic hard rock ballad which begs an answer to a declaration of love. This heartfelt offering once again harnesses the raw emotion of the band and delivers the dynamics and spine-tingling heights that you would expect from such a song. Although the International Deluxe Edition will release a radio edit of "Angel", the band are currently working on another album which will contain the full album version.
Tracklisting:
"Betrayal"
"Pill"
"Senses"
"One Way"
"Broken"
"The Portrait"
"Shining Light"
"Make Me Feel"
"Falling"
"Breaks Me"
"Jezebel"
Bonus tracks:
"Relentless" [Radio edit]
"Angel" [Radio edit]
"Forgotten You"
"Angel" video:
Audio Reign is:
Ashley Lovett (bass/backing vocals
Jake Fleming (vocals/rhythm guitar)
Alek Dyrynda (lead guitar)
Dieter Schoell (drums/backing vocals)