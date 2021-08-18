Author / PIGFACE Member JOEL GAUSTEN To Appear On The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! Next Week

Author, musician and journalist Joel Gausten (Pigface, The Undead, Electric Frankenstein) will appear as the special guest on the Wednesday, August 25th episode of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! Hosted by film director/producer/editor and musician Drew Stone, the live show will feature a career-spanning conversation and viewer Q&A session. The August 25th episode will stream live 3pm - 5pm EST on YouTube and Facebook.

Launched in 2020, The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! streams every Wednesday and Sunday for an audience of (in Stone’s words) "punks, skins, hooligans and housewives" in the thousands. Recent guests include Scott Ian (Anthrax), Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God, Pigface) and Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Minor Threat).



Joel Gausten is a New England-based author, drummer and award-winning journalist. His 2010 book, From Satan to Sabbath: The Metal Interviews 2000-2009, was officially added to the library at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame & Museum in Cleveland, OH in 2014. He is a former member of the bands The Undead, Electric Frankenstein, The Sixth Chamber, The Graveyard School and Broken Heroes. In 1995, he rehearsed with The Misfits as a fill-in drummer and later surfaced on a number of Misfits bootlegs recorded during these rehearsal sessions. Since 2001, he has been a recurring member of the Industrial supergroup Pigface. Away from the music industry, he has worked as a White House-credentialed reporter, covering President Barack Obama for regional media in New England. Gausten’s latest book. The 3AM Girls And More, was published in March 2020. He regularly interviews and covers major music acts on his official website, www.joelgausten.com.



Drew Stone is an American film director, producer, film editor and musician. His company, Stone Films NYC, has produced music videos for Type O Negative, Onyx, Biohazard, King’s X, Insane Clown Posse and others. Working with his brother Evan B. Stone as “The Stone Brothers,” he has produced/directed videos for Vanilla Ice, Channel Zero and Stuck Mojo. On his own, he has directed videos for Agnostic Front, Sick of It All, Fury of Five and Madball. His documentary films include All Ages: The Boston Hardcore Film, Who the Fuck Is That Guy? The Fabulous Journey of Michael Alago, The New York Hardcore Chronicles Film and The New York Hardcore Chronicles Film 1.5. In 1981 while attending Emerson College, Stone became heavily involved in the local Boston Hardcore music scene and became the lead singer of The Mighty C.O.’s. Upon returning to New York City in 1983, he formed The High & The Mighty and a year later joined Hardcore band Antidote. His contributions to the Hardcore Punk scene were documented in the books American Hardcore: A Tribal History and NYHC: New York Hardcore 1980–1990. In 2013, he formed the acoustic group The Drew Stone Hit Squad. He currently fronts Antidote NYHC. More information on Stone Films NYC is available at StoneFilmsnyc.com.

Photo by Alfred Torres