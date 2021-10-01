AVENGED SEVENFOLD Bandmates Perform MISFITS' "Hybrid Moments"; Video

Avenged Sevenfold bandmates Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman have released the video below, featuring a performance of the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments".

Says Zacky: "We wanted to have a little fun with you to kick off the Halloween Season. Brooks wanted to do a Misfits song. I wanted to paint my face like KISS and call ourselves the KISSFits and Johnny wanted to drink and walk around town dressed like a skeleton. I forgot to paint my face like KISS. We still kept it punk rock and spooky for ya! Enjoy!!"