AVERNUS Sign To M-Theory Audio; “Nemesis” Music Video Released

Chicago’s Avernus has signed to M-Theory Audio. The atmospheric doom/death metal band are legends in our minds and armed with a solidified lineup and a crushing new album we intend to cement their legacy. New video for “Nemesis” is available below and the song is now available on all streaming/download platforms.

“’Nemesis’ is a song that reacts to the gross neglect and indifference towards that neglect of Earth. We have polluted to no end, and we continue making a mess of things wherever we are,” explains drummer Rick Yifrach. “In the end, the Earth has the last laugh, because she will survive humanity's ravaging, while we will continue to bury our dead in the very mess we make, the rotten soil.

“Trying to capture the feel of the idea of the song, we knew that we would need the right videographer with the right set of skills to capture this correctly…enter Alex Zarek. We had a lot of fun making this video with Alex. Shot beautifully in a bit of a strange circumstance on location, Alex understood the direction of what we were going for and captured the correct shots,” says guitarist Erik Kikke.

“Nemesis” is a long-awaited return for Avernus, as their last official recording was released 21 years ago while their sole official album release, ‘Of the Fallen’ goes back even further to 1997. Still when the core foundational members (vocalist/guitarist Rick McCoy, guitarist Erik Kikke, guitarist James Genenz and drummer Rick Yifrach) regrouped to create new music our curiosity and excitement grew and as you’ll hear with “Nemesis” this is the most mature, dismally emotional and best Avernus have ever sounded.

And “Nemesis” is just one song, albeit it almost 10 minutes long, from a forthcoming new album, Grievances featuring 10 new compositions (an 11th song found on the 2LP vinyl set is a bonus re-recorded early demo song). The pre-order for that limited-edition (300) black ash colored vinyl pressing or CD on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Calling The Void”

“Nemesis”

“Exitus”

“Plateau”

“The Burning Down”

“Return To Dust”

“Open Arms (To The Apocalypse)”

“Utter Euphoria”

“Abandoned”

“Quietus”