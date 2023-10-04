AVI ROSENFELD Pays Tribute To Rock / Metal Bands Of The 70s & 80s With Burn The Castle Album; RAINBOW's David Stone Among Guests

Avi Rosenfeld has released his new classic heavy metal album, Burn The Castle.

In the style of Dio, Rainbow, Iron Maiden, Jethro Tull, Judas Priest, Uriah Heep, Deep Purple, etc., Burn The Castle is tribute to the best hard rock and metal bands of the 70s and 80s, featuring the powerful voices of Josa Tamas and Deibys Artigas. Among the guests on the album in Rainbow's David Stone, who plays keyboards one of the songs.

Says Avi: "Together with super musicians from all over the world we recorded this cool album. A tribute to the times when music was real. We gotta keep the torch of rock alive, long live rock n' roll!"

Find further details and get the album here

Tracklislting:

"Burn The Castle"

"Down To The Water Line"

"Total Loss"

"Kadish"

"Island Shores"

"I Believe In The Sunrise" Ft. David Stone (Rainbow)

"Rock Down The Stage"

"Straight To The Light"

"Hey Uchnem"

"King Of The Shadows"