BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, CHILLIWACK, SWEET Among Acts Confirmed For Boom 97.3's "Boomstock"

August 24 at The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium on the York University campus in Toronto, ON (Canada) – boom 97.3 brings you “boomstock” featuring: Bachman-Turner Overdrive, UB40, Chilliwack, Sweet and The Box.

A message states: "Summer Concerts are life essentials that bring joy from the simple physical act of… “rocking out”. At boom 973, we want nothing more than to bring you joy and an opportunity to sing along to your favorite bands!"

Tickets are on sale now and start at $9.73 (plus taxes and fees) and up. Get tickets here.