BAD WOLVES Announce New Guitarist MAX KARON

Bad Wolves have shared the news that their new guitar player is Max Karon.

Says the band: "It’s with great excitement that we announce our new permanent guitar player is Max Karon. The funny thing is that Max isn’t new to us, he started the band with founder John Boecklin in 2014 and was a major writer/player on all three Bad Wolves albums. Being a key ingredient to the Bad Wolves sound, this was a no-brainer decision. There is no other person on this earth that would be a better fit for Bad Wolves than Max.”

Says Max: "Words can hardly express how thrilled and grateful I am for this opportunity, and how right it feels to be here. Having been part of Bad Wolves since the very beginning, I’m so proud to be joining in full. It’s amazing how far this band has come, and I’m so excited and driven to see how far we can go. I’m looking forward to everything about this new chapter of my life. I’ll see you out there!”

(Photo - Orson Oblowitz)