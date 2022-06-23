BALLS GONE WILD Reveal Video For "Masked City"

Turbo rockers Balls Gone Wild have released their new video for "Masked City", the first single from the band's forthcoming new studio album Stay Wild, set for international release on July 22nd via Metalville Records.

Stay Wild is the name of the new album by the turbo rock trio Balls Gone Wild from Cologne, Germany. To celebrate the band's 10th anniversary, the guys are giving themselves an album with 11 songs full of power, melody, and above all, hooks, hooks, hooks.

The band recorded the new record with producer Martin Buchwalter at Gernhart Studio in Troisdorf (near Cologne), just like the previous album, High Roller. The joy of playing and good humor drip out of every pore when you put on the songs and turn them up. So... listen loud!

Balls Gone Wild: this is the punk and hard rock sound of the '70s and '80s with a fresh wind in the here and now! The smell of beer is in the air, and it sounds like the result of an extramarital liaison between Motörhead and AC/DC. Turbo Rock par Excellence!

Tracklisting:

"Killing One"

"Hangman"

"School On Fire"

"Feel My Love"

"Twist Of Fate"

"Masked City"

"Stay Wild"

"Knocked Out"

"Plata O Plomo"

"Ready For Love"

"Bride Of Satan"