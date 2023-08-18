BANG TANGO Vocalist JOE LESTE Suffers A Stroke; Medical Relief Fundraiser Launched

Earlier today, August 18th, Bang Tango vocalist Joe LeSte posted the following message on social media:

"Hey Peeps - My blood pressure medicine failed me last week and I had a stroke. I am currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. And if you know me, you know - DON’T COUNT ME OUT!!!!"

Joe's wife, Jessica McElyea-LeSte, is organizing a fundraiser to help with her husband's medical expenses via GoFundMe. Her statement reads:

"Hi - This is Jessica, Joe's wife. I know Joe has made many friends over the years, so I am hoping the rock community can band together and provide a little help by donating or by sharing this link.

You may not know, but Joe suffered a stroke on the morning of August 10th. Joe was not feeling well and it was obvious to me that something was very wrong. He was rushed to HonorHealth Deer Valley hospital here in Phoenix where he spent 5 days in the cardiac unit. Joe has battled hypertension for 30 years and to manage it, he takes daily blood pressure medicine. Unfortunately, his medicine was not doing its job and he had a stroke. Thankfully Joe's blood pressure has since been stabilized with new medication. Joe is currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. At this time it is unknown how long his recovery will take.

All funds raised will be used to cover the medical expenses incurred from Joe’s medical care and recovery. *Although we have medical insurance, we have a very high deductible and there will be expenses that insurance won’t adequately cover.

Thank you everyone in advance!"

To make a donation - no amount is too small - visit this location.

Bang Tango formed in Los Angeles in 1988 and was signed to MCA Records the same year. Their debut album, Psycho Cafe, was released in 1989. They've released a total of six studio albums, the most recent being 2011's Pistol Whipped In The Bible Belt. The group has also issued several live and compilation albums.



