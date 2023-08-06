BAT SABBATH Announce Live Off-The-Floor EP / Video, Masters Of Duality

Six-time Juno-nominated Canadian hardcore punk heavyweights Cancer Bats have announced that their legendary alter egos, Bat Sabbath, will release Bat Sabbath - Masters Of Duality, a live off-the-floor EP and accompanying video on August 18, 2023 through Bat Skulls Records in partnership with New Damage Records.

Recorded and filmed at Private Ear Studios in Winnipeg, Manitoba with John Paul Peters as engineer and Jim Agapito as director, the five track offering features all three Bats - Liam Cormier, Mike Peters and Jaye Schwarzer (on both bass and guitar) - paying homage to the metal pioneers, Black Sabbath. Slamming through some of their favourite Sabbath classics, the EP / video features covers of “Children Of The Grave”, “Iron Man”, “Into The Void”, “N.I.B” and the iconic Black Sabbath track, “War Pigs”. To pre-save on all DSPs, head here.

"War Pigs":

In support of their latest EP and video release, Bat Sabbath will be performing at venues across Western Canada this August / September. With support from Edmonton rockers Black Mastiff, the 15-date run will kick off with an intimate show at The Buckingham in Edmonton on August 24th and will wrap up with a performance at Winnipeg’s SOS Festival on September 9th. For a complete list of dates, please see below. To purchase tickets, visit CancerBats.com.

August

24 - Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham

25 - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

26 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat

27 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Freds

29 - Kamloops, BC - Blue Grotto

30 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

31 - Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar

September

1 - Nanaimo, BC - Queens Pub

2 - Kelowna, BC - Jackknife Brewing

4 - Nelson, BC - The Royal

5 - Fernie, BC - The Northern

6 - Medicine Hat, AB - Mainliner Pub

7 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Winnipeg, MB - SOS Festival at Park Theatre