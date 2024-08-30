BEARDFISH To Release Songs For Beating Hearts Album In November; "In The Autumn" Single And Video Out Now

Cult Swedish progressive rockers, Beardfish, began playing their first live shows together this year since breaking up in 2016, and now they are very pleased to announce the release of a brand new studio album, titled Songs For Beating Hearts, on November 1.

Coinciding with this announcement is the launch of a brand new single, "In The Autumn", a piece of music that some may recognize from their recent live dates. This song is a duet between Rikard Sjöblom & guest vocalist Amanda Örtenhag. Watch the video below.

“I think the reunion became an idea in 2021, a few years ago,” explains Rikard Sjöblom. “We started talking about doing something. People had made amends, and I guess everyone started missing being in a band together, and missing each other! We all kept in touch, and things ended up on the right foot in many aspects, and then we started talking about maybe meeting up and trying to play something. I had a couple of new songs written, and they really sounded like Beardfish, and I had some instrumental doodles that I was working on. So we met up and tried to play. The first thing we played was Without Saying Anything from Mammoth, and we started jamming and it felt like home, even after many years. I felt like, ‘These are my brothers!’

With strong echoes of past glories but a whole new vibe of wistful wonderment, Songs For Beating Hearts is a glowing testament to the magic that happens when these four musicians join forces. From the dreamy melancholy of the opening "Ecotone" and the intricate opulence of five-part sprawl "Out In The Open", to the prog-friendly pastoralism of bittersweet 11-minute epic "Beating Hearts", and the sobering prog-noir of the closing "Torrential Downpour", Beardfish have not just made their strongest work to date, but also their most emotionally resonant.

Loosely held together by thoughts of love, loss, friendship and finality, Songs For Beating Hearts is the sound of four kindred spirits laying their hearts bare.

Songs For Beating Hearts will be available as a Limited CD Digipak (including one bonus track), Gatefold LP and as Digital Album, all featuring artwork from longtime collaborator Spencer Keala Bowden. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ecotone"

"Out in the Open"

"Beating Hearts"

"In The Autumn"

"Ecotone" (Reprise)

"Torrential Downpour"

"Ecotone" – Norrsken 1982 edition (Bonus Track)



"In The Autumn" video:

Beardfish originally formed back in 2001, and today are made up of Rikard Sjöblom, David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studios albums up until their disbandment in 2016 The band are confirmed for 2025’s edition of Cruise To The Edge.