BEASTO BLANCO Launch Pre-Orders For Upcoming Kinetica Album; Further Details Revealed

With just a month to go until the release of Beasto Blanco’s new album, Kinetica, the band is pleased to announce that pre-orders are now open through Bandcamp. The brand-new album, the band’s first since 2019, will be released July 26 via COP International Records and aspires to capture the visuals, energy, love, sex, sweat, robots, and raw animalistic essence that defines the band.

Beasto Blanco features the electrifying collaboration of Nashville-based shock rockers Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper) and high priestess Calico Cooper, delivering an instant knockout blow. With an explosive sound and captivating visuals, the two new singles “Run For Your Life” and “Lowlands” are the perfect balance of raw power and infectious melodies that showcases Beasto Blanco’s refreshing authenticity as a beacon of genuine, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll. Both tracks were produced by Chris Harms / Lord Of The Lost. Videos below.

Pre-order vinyl and CD formats of Kinetica here.

Tracklisting:

"Run For Your Life"

"Nobody Move"

"Heavy Is The Head"

"Unreal" feat. Chris Harms - Lord Of The Lost

"Kill Us Off With A Smile"

"Slide"

"Skull Rider"

"Lowlands"

"Diamond In The Dirt"

"Bad Thoughts"

"Fight"

"Lowlands" video:

"Run For Your Life" video:

To celebrate the release of Kinetica, Beasto Blanco will head out on a North American tour this September, supporting Lord Of The Lost. Dates, tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, here.

As well, Beasto Blanco has been confirmed for appearances at several European festivals this summer, including Wacken Open Air, and the band will tour Europe in November with The Dead Daisies.

(Photo - Jed Williams)