BEASTO BLANCO Launch Video For "Unreal" Feat. LORD OF THE LOST's CHRIS HARMS

Beasto Blanco and Lord Of The Lost’s Chris Harms have teamed up for a new song and video, unveiled today. Called “Unreal”, the track appears on Beasto Blanco’s brand-new album Kinetica, their first since 2019, which is available now via COP International Records through Bandcamp. Both bands will also be heading out on tour in North America beginning September 20.

See the video for “Unreal” below, and order the Kinetica album here.

Beasto Blanco frontwoman Calico Cooper says of the track, “The lyrics for ‘Unreal’ poured out of me like water. I hear a lot of songs about sex and love, but I wanted to write one about the sweaty, panicked, heart racing type of obsession you feel for someone where you want them so bad you could crush them. You can’t sleep. You can’t eat. It’s one of my favorite feelings to feel. You just gotta let yourself go there.”

Chris Harms adds, "Working with the wonderful Beasto people, and having the chance to write and produce their new record together with Chuck and Calico, was one of the most inspiring studio times in my career thus far. ‘Unreal,’ so to say — and I can’t wait to see them again soon, when we’re touring together in the U.S.!"

Beasto Blanco features the electrifying collaboration of Nashville-based shock rockers Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper) and high priestess Calico Cooper, delivering an instant knockout blow. Kinetica aspires to capture the visuals, energy, love, sex, sweat, robots, and raw animalistic essence that defines the band.

With an explosive sound and captivating visuals, the two new singles “Run For Your Life” as well as “Lowlands” and "Diamond In The Dirt" are the perfect balance of raw power and infectious melodies that showcases Beasto Blanco’s refreshing authenticity as a beacon of genuine, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll.

Tracklisting:

"Run For Your Life"

"Nobody Move"

"Heavy Is The Head"

"Unreal" feat. Chris Harms - Lord Of The Lost

"Kill Us Off With A Smile"

"Slide"

"Skull Rider"

"Lowlands"

"Diamond In The Dirt"

"Bad Thoughts"

"Fight"

"Lowlands" video:

"Run For Your Life" video:

"Diamond In The Dirt" video:

Beasto Blanco will head out on a North American tour this September, supporting Lord Of The Lost. Dates, tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, here.

As well, Beasto Blanco will tour Europe in November with The Dead Daisies.

(Photo - Jed Williams)