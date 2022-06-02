Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe - Trailer #1

Beavis and Butt-Head visit space — and, naturally, make plenty of pervy jokes — in the new trailer for the animated duo’s upcoming movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, reports Ultimate Classic Rock.

The clip, teasing "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," opens with a space-launch countdown, followed by Butt-Head’s revelation that "the Earth sucks." Later, the pair floats around their ship, surrounded by Beavis’ projectile vomit; enjoy a raunchy sight gag; and meet what appears to be their alien doppelgangers. Of course, there’s also an appearance from Beavis’ signature alter ego Cornholio. You can watch the trailer below.

Original series creator Mike Judge wrote and directed the film, which hits Paramount+ on June 23rd. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a sequel to the 1996 spin-off movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, also finds Judge voicing both the title characters.

A previously issued synopsis doubled down on the "dumbest space movie" claim, noting, "Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”