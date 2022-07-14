Beavis And Butt-Head Return With New Animated Series On Paramount+

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever. The '90s pop-culture phenomenon returns, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is streaming August 4, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out a trailer for the new series:

Judge will appear at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 to discuss the new series as well as give an exclusive look to what’s in store for the series’ episodes.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe hit Paramount+ on June 23rd. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a sequel to the 1996 spin-off movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, also finds Judge voicing both the title characters.

A previously issued synopsis doubled down on the "dumbest space movie" claim, noting, "Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”