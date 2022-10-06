BEHEMOTH Take You Behind The Scenes Of Opvs Contra Cvltvra (Live Atop The Palace Of Culture) Livestream Performance; Video

In the new video below, Behemoth take you behind the scenes of their livestream performance, Opvs Contra Cvltvra (Live Atop The Palace Of Culture).

Behemoth's new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out now. The band's latest studio album is a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution, as there's little doubt that Opvs Contra Natvram is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated musical collection to date.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

Lineup:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals