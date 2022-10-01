Belgium's AFTER ALL Release New Single / Lyric Video "Elegy For The Lost"

Metalville Records has announced the signing of After All, whose new studio album, Eos, will be released on October 14 internationally. They have released an official lyric video for the new single, "Elegy For The Lost". Check it out below.

After All are best known for their original take on speed metal songwriting, where killer riffs lay the foundation for songs with hooks and big choruses, lavishly garnished with guitar leads and harmonies. More than 30 years and ten albums into their career, the band present their best-ever line-up.

Eos introduces vocalist Mike Slembrouck and drummer Bert Guillemont, who add an impressive dose of melody and intensity to the band’s sound.

With Eos, founders Dries Van Damme (guitar) and Christophe Depree (guitar), along with long-time bass player Frederik Vanmassenhove, once again confirm their position as one of Belgium’s finest metal bands.

Like every After All album since 2009, Eos was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

The new album features stunning artwork by Travis Smith:

Tracklisting:

“Premonition”

“The Judas Kiss”

“Deceptor”

“Kindred Spirits”

“Elegy For The Lost”

“Waiting For Rain”

“Demons Raging”

“Grand Illusion”

“Torn Asunder”

“Shadows Of The Mind”

“At Dawn’s First Light”

"Elegy For The Lost"