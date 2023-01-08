Belgium's AFTER ALL Release New Single / Video "Waiting For Rain"

Belgian power-thrashers After All welcome the new year with the official video for "Waiting For Rain". The track hails from the band's latest studio album, Eos, released this past October via Metalville Records. Check out the video below.

After All are best known for their original take on speed metal songwriting, where killer riffs lay the foundation for songs with hooks and big choruses, lavishly garnished with guitar leads and harmonies. More than 30 years and 10 albums into their career, the band present their best-ever line-up.

The new album, Eos, introduces vocalist Mike Slembrouck and drummer Bert Guillemont, who add an impressive dose of melody and intensity to the band’s sound.

With Eos, founders Dries Van Damme (guitar) and Christophe Depree (guitar), along with long-time bass player Frederik Vanmassenhove, once again confirm their position as one of Belgium’s finest metal bands.

Like every After All album since 2009, Eos was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

The new album features stunning artwork by Travis Smith. The cover art and tracklisting are available below.

"Premonition"

"The Judas Kiss"

"Deceptor"

"Kindred Spirits"

"Elegy For The Lost"

"Waiting For Rain"

"Demons Raging"

"Grand Illusion"

"Torn Asunder"

"Shadows Of The Mind"

"At Dawn’s First Light"

