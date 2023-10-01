BELPHEGOR Announce Second Leg Of 30th Anniversary European / UK Tour Featuring ARKONA, ATROCITY And CONFESS

Diabolical black death metal titans Belphegor are proud to announce the second leg of their 30 Year Anniversary Processions through Europe, in support of their newest album, The Devils. One more show will be added.

Special guests on this trek include Arkona, Alex Krull's Atrocity, and Confess. The tour kicks off in Switzerland at Aarburg's Musigburg.

Helmuth comments: "Ave! With pleasure, we announce the cities we will invade during this 30 year Jubiläum."

December:

1 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

2 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest

3 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon

4 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

5 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

7 - Epinal, France - La Souris Verte

8 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

9 - Glauchau, Germany - X-Mass In Hell Fest,

10 - Essen, Germany - Turock

12 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

13 - Manchester, UK - The Bread Shed

14 - London, UK - Underworld

15 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk

With The Devils, Belphegor unleash their twelfth studio album upon the masses, which proves to be one of the strongest and most elaborate records in the group’s career. Mixed & mastered at renowned Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Rotting Christ, At The Gates), The Devils sounds absolutely crushing and dynamic, sonically pushing the immense variety of the eight tracks to new heights.

Order/save The Devils here.

Tracklisting:

“The Devils”

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre”

“Glorifizierung des Teufels”

“Damnation – Höllensturz”

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer”

“Kingdom Of Cold Flesh”

“Ritus Incendium Diabolus”

“Creature Of Fire”

“Blackest Sabbath 1997” (re-recorded medley of “Blackest Ecstasy” and “Blutsabbath” from 1997’s Blutsabbath album)

"The Devils" video:

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer” video:

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre” lyric video: