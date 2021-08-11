BENEDICTION Premier "Tear Off These Wings" Music Video; Scriptures Picture LP Available Now
August 11, 2021, an hour ago
Birmingham, UK-based death metal legends, Benediction, have released a video for "Tear Off These Wings", featured on their eighth full-length studio album, Scriptures, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:
A new picture vinyl edition of Scriptures is available now.
Order the album in various formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Iterations Of I"
"Scriptures In Scarlet"
"The Crooked Man"
"Stormcrow"
"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"
"Rabid Carnality"
"In Our Hands, The Scars"
"Tear Off These Wings"
"Embrace The Kill"
"Neverwhen"
"The Blight At The End"
"We Are Legion"
Benediction lineup:
Darren Brookes - guitar
Peter Rew - guitar
Dave Ingram - vocals
Dan Bate - bass
Giovanni Durst - drums