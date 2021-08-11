BENEDICTION Premier "Tear Off These Wings" Music Video; Scriptures Picture LP Available Now

Birmingham, UK-based death metal legends, Benediction, have released a video for "Tear Off These Wings", featured on their eighth full-length studio album, Scriptures, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

A new picture vinyl edition of Scriptures is available now.

Order the album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Iterations Of I"

"Scriptures In Scarlet"

"The Crooked Man"

"Stormcrow"

"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"

"Rabid Carnality"

"In Our Hands, The Scars"

"Tear Off These Wings"

"Embrace The Kill"

"Neverwhen"

"The Blight At The End"

"We Are Legion"

"Stormcrow" video:

Benediction lineup:

Darren Brookes - guitar

Peter Rew - guitar

Dave Ingram - vocals

Dan Bate - bass

Giovanni Durst - drums