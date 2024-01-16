BEWTICHER To Embark On Winter Warm Up Performances This Week

Black magick metal masters Bewitcher will be embarking on their winter warm up run of live shows in the Pacific Northwest this week. The trek kicks off this Friday, January 19, in Vancouver, BC at the New Year's Winterfest and will conclude in Portland, OR on January 27.

Bewitcher is supporting their recently released rarities and B-sides album, out now via Century Media Records. Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves: Ten Years of Black Leather, Black Magic & White Hot Fucking Steel, is a massive 17-track compilation of Bewitcher original demo recordings, including rare and previously unreleased material, all remastered as well as two brand new studio tracks.

The record is now available worldwide on available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold white 2LP, and Digital album. Stream/order/download here.

Dates:

January

19 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

20 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

27 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

(Photo – Courtney Brook)