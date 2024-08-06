BEYOND THE LABYRINTH Release New Single "Fear's The Killer" With New Vocalist JOHAN LOTIGIERS

Belgian classic rock band, Beyond The Labyrinth, have released their new single, "Fear's The Killer", with new vocalist, Johan Lotigiers. The single is available on all streaming platforms. Listen below.

Johan Lotigiers made his debut with Beyond The Labyrinth on July 6 during the Coq Rock festival in De Haan. With his energetic performance, he managed to enchant the audience and his joining the band was received with great enthusiasm.

Every year, radio station Classic 21 pays attention to Belgian hard rock and metal bands in a special broadcast in their "100% Belge" special. Beyond The Labyrinth wanted to sign up, but it was short notice and they didn't have any recordings with Johan yet. So things moved quickly and Johan chose a song from the large repertoire that Beyond The Labyrinth has released since 1996. For this new recording of "Fear's The Killer", Beyond The Labyrinth worked with Bram Van Den Berghe, who did the recording and mixing. The mastering was done by Pieter De Wagter (Equus).

The single "Fear's The Killer" is a re-recording of a Beyond The Labyrinth classic from 2011, with the new version offering a fresh and updated interpretation of the original song.