BIG BIG TRAIN Share Live Performance Of "Atlantic Cable" In Advance Of Upcoming Tour

Big Big Train will be on tour this summer and to celebrate and promote the forthcoming The Journey Continues tour this August & September, the group have been sharing videos of songs filmed on tour last year.

The band recently shared the videos for "The Florentine" and "The First Rebreather", recorded in September 2022 at The Boerderij in The Netherlands.

Today, the band is pleased to share the performance clip of "Atlantic Cable" recorded live at Friars, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, UK in September 2022. The live audio recording of the song is included on the band's forthcoming Ingenious Devices album, to be released on June 30.

Bassist Gregory Spawton says: “One of the recurrent themes we've explored in Big Big Train over the years is how humans have been able to harness technology to make the world a better place. 'Atlantic Cable' is a song about the laying of the first telegraph cables across the Atlantic Ocean in the 19th century. It was a mighty endeavour which helped to bring people together. We really enjoyed playing 'Atlantic Cable' at the legendary Friars, Aylesbury last year and are pleased to share this film of the performance.”

Keyboardist Oskar Holldorff adds: “Following a warm-up show the night before, the gig in Aylesbury was my first official performance with Big Big Train, and what a night it was! 'Atlantic Cable' was positioned early on in the set, and it felt great to work our way through a proper BBT epic in the beautiful Waterside Theatre. I particularly enjoyed the instrumental section starting at the 11-minute mark, in which Rikard Sjöblom’s brilliant clavinet solo was followed by Dave Foster shredding the house down!”

See bigbigtrain.com/live for tour dates, and ticket links to all venue box offices.

(Photo - Michael Heller)