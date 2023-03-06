BILLY F GIBBONS, BLACKIE LAWLESS, DAVID ELLEFSON, WARREN HAYNES, GREGG ALLMAN And Others Pay Tribute To Late LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON - "Gary’s Extraordinary Ability As A Guitarist Was Nothing Less Than Inspirational"

Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member, guitarist Gary Rossington, passed away on Sunday, March 5, at the age of 71. A number of musicians, including ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Gregg Allman, and many more are lining up to pay tribute to Rossington, and you can see some of the posts below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd issued the following statement on Sunday: "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."





















