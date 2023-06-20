BILLY GIBBONS Recalls ZZ TOP's First-Ever Performance In La Grange, TX - "35,000 Ticket Buyers Showed Up For The Great Event... It Was A Grand, Grand Evening"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, explore the rise of "Redneck Rock" and how this unique blend of musical styles emerged, capturing the essence of Texas and creating a sound that resonated with audiences far and wide in an interview with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.

