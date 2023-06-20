BILLY GIBBONS Recalls ZZ TOP's First-Ever Performance In La Grange, TX - "35,000 Ticket Buyers Showed Up For The Great Event... It Was A Grand, Grand Evening"; Video
June 20, 2023, 49 minutes ago
In the video below from AXS TV, explore the rise of "Redneck Rock" and how this unique blend of musical styles emerged, capturing the essence of Texas and creating a sound that resonated with audiences far and wide in an interview with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.
