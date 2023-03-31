BILLY GIBBONS, SLASH, PAUL RODGERS And Others To Celebrate LYNYRD SKYNYRD & GARY ROSSINGTON At 2023 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards will celebrate southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday with a jaw-dropping all-star tribute combining country music's biggest stars and the rock genre's boldest names.

Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, and Warren Haynes are set to honour the band and original founding member Gary Rossington, who recently passed away. LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd will join as "The Honkettes."

The tribute comes on the 50th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd's first album. Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers will lead vocals with Billy Gibbons, Slash and Warren Haynes on electric guitar for pair of timeless Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.

Dale Krantz Rossington, band member and wife of late guitarist Gary Rossington, will attend the performance alongside fellow Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Austin, TX's Moody Center Sunday, April 2 (8 - 11 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Previously announced performances include Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde. Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Top nominees are Lainey Wilson with four nods and Johnson, co-host Kane Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll with three each. Shania Twain will receive the Equal Play Award.

CMT Music Awards Extended Cut premieres Thursday, April 6 (8 - 11:30 PM ET/PT) on CMT featuring 30 extra minutes of new performances and bonus content.