BILLY IDOL And STEVE STEVENS To Appear In Exclusive Twitch Livestream Performance And Q&A On July 26

An expanded edition of Billy Idol's self-titled debut album will be released on July 28. Pre-order the deluxe 2CD and pre-save the reissue here.

Rewind back in time with Billy Idol as he celebrates his landmark self-titled 1982 debut in a special Twitch livestream event on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 PM, PT/9 PM, ET. Idol will join his longtime collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens, for a one-of-a-kind acoustic performance and Q&A session in Los Angeles. Fans can tune in via 3point5, Universal Music Group’s Twitch Channel, here. Produced by UMG’s °1824 and 3point5 divisions, the event promises to delve into the iconic album’s history and significance in the early ‘80s music scene with stripped-down songs, exclusive footage, and lively discussion with Matt Pinfield of MTV 120 Minutes fame.

Idol’s performance comes just in time for the release of an expanded version of his self-titled album, due July 28 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original 10-track album, a 15-track live performance from The Roxy in 1982, and a 12+ minute Clubland Extended Remix of the classic song “White Wedding.”

Over the past 46 years, Idol has become a mainstay of rock’n’roll. Launching his career as the frontman of Generation X, he later embarked on an ultra-successful trans-genre solo career that integrated punk’s bold and simple lines with rock’n’roll decadence. Showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with the first Walk of Fame Star of 2023.

Idol recently wrapped the first-ever Generation Sex tour in the UK and EU this summer. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X and Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols performed at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band’s extensive catalog. Idol is now gearing up for his much-anticipated North American tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on Augugust 27. The tour will feature a career-spanning set featuring his iconic hits and latest releases and includes a debut performance at New York City’s Kings Theatre, DC’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters.

The Billy Idol Anniversary Expanded 2CD package includes:

- The original album

- The recently unearthed, previously unreleased 12 minute Clubland Remix of "White Wedding"

- The entire previously unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Come On, Come On"

"White Wedding (Part 1)"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Love Calling"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"It’s So Cruel"

"Congo Man"

"White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix - Previously Unreleased)"

Disc 2 - Live At The Roxy, 1982 - Previously Unreleased:

"Baby Talk"

"Untouchables"

"Come On, Come On"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Heavens Inside"

"Ready Steady Go"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

"White Wedding"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Dancing With Myself"

"Mony Mony"

"Triumph"

Billy Idol released his self-titled debut studio album on July 16, 1982 via Chrysalis Records.