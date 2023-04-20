BILLY IDOL's "Rebel Rock Street Show" In Bristol With Special Guest BRET MICHAELS Has Been Cancelled

Billy Idol's "Rebel Rock Street Show", scheduled for April 29 in Bristol, VA with special guest Bret Michaels, has been cancelled. The concert was to take place in the lot at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Cameo Entertainment, Inc. issued the following statement:

"Due to circumstances beyond the control of Cameo Entertainment, Inc., Billy Idol or Bret Michaels, we must announce the cancellation of the Rebel Rock Street Show on April 29, 2023. All ticket refunds are forthcoming.

You may email info@thecameotheater.com if you prefer a credit to be applied to your account to use at another Cameo Theater event of your choosing."



On April 8, rock legend Billy Idol and his band - including guitarist Steve Stevens - performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The once in a lifetime concert, featuring special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt), was filmed for a forthcoming concert film, produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later in 2023.

Further details on the film to come soon. Check out this first look video:

Billy Idol returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.

Ticket and VIP packages are available at this location.

Billy Idol's complete tour schedule can be found here.