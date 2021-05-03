BILLY IDOL To Play Alaska

On September 4, 2021, Billy Idol will play the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska! Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10am local time. Visit alaskastatefair.org or billyidol.net for purchase links.

After Alaska, Billy Idol will head to Las Vegas for a residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan this October. Confirmed 2021 Vegas show dates are as listed:

Saturday October 16

Sunday October 17

Friday October 22

Saturday October 23

According to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip-curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself”, “White Wedding”, “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without A Face”, “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love”, all of which Idol wrote himself. Billy’s definitive versions of “Mony Mony” and “To Be A Lover” were also smash singles.

Billy was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate, and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of ’77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation, and rock’n’roll decadence.