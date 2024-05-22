BILLY MORRISON Enlists Actor JOE MANGANIELLO In Cinematic Video For New Single "It’s Come To This"

Billy Morrison’s smash hit “Crack Cocaine” - featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists - has vaulted this week into the nation’s top 10 rock Mediabase chart at #8. And there’s more firepower where that seismic collaboration comes from.

The British singer, songwriter, and guitarist has today shared the cinematic video for “It’s Come To This”. It’s the latest single from his third solo album (and first since 2015) The Morrison Project via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group.

In the video, directed by Ivo Raza (who did the same honors for the “Crack Cocaine”), Billy is joined by acclaimed actor Joe Manganiello whose character is a mysterious “collector of souls,” says Billy. Watch the video, shot in the desert outside of the Lancaster/Palmdale area, below:

In the Q&A below, Billy talks about the song’s origins (during the strange early days of the pandemic), the role of Joe Manganiello (“Joe just makes an imposing and scary figure on film”), and the use of a classic car (“the Shelby Mustang was loaned to me by Galpin Auto Sports”).

The rhythmically charging “It’s Come To This” was written by Billy and Erik Eldenius and marks the third single/video from the album following “Drowning” and “Crack Cocaine.”

Primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, Billy has assembled an electrifying 12 songs on The Morrison Project with guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more.

The album was produced by Billy, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy in collaboration with his guests.

Billy Morrison Q&A:

Q: What was your inspiration for writing the song? Did it have something to do with your feelings about the world around you when the Covid pandemic hit?

A: "The pandemic was way longer than anyone expected. The political climate was volatile. There were huge financial issues being reported every day. I just found myself thinking “has it really come to this?” And fantasizing about getting in my car, leaving it all behind and heading out into the deep desert in search of a more fulfilling and perhaps spiritual answer for myself."

Q: Can you tell us why the video was shot in the desert?

A: "Well, most of the reason we shot in the desert is outlined above! But also, I am a huge fan of road movies like Vanishing Point, and as we honed the concept in, and Galpin Ford gave me the Shelby Mustang to use, it seemed natural that we could achieve all the elements we were talking about if we took the whole thing out into the middle of nowhere!"

Q: Actor Joe Manganiello has a role in the video. Can you fill us in on why you asked him to appear and what you needed him to portray?

A: "So in the spirit of how this whole album came together, I wanted Joe to have an input into what was behind his character. I knew I wanted to interact with some weird, unknown origin desert dweller. He came up with the idea that he is a collector of souls. And that I was making a deal with him to deliver one particular soul in exchange for the return of mine! So that’s the box that I dig up before I had to his strange desert shack! Joe just makes an imposing and scary figure on film, so he was the first and only choice to make that cameo!"

Q: You’re seen in a classic car driving through the desert. Tell us about that experience and what you wanted to convey in those scenes.

A: "The Shelby Mustang was loaned to me by Galpin Auto Sports, with whom I have a wonderful relationship. Thanks to Dave Shuten and Beau Boeckmann, they sent the car out to our location, and I got to drive it all day, wheel spin it around the dirt, and generally get to live out my automobile fantasy!! I guess what I am conveying is the long drive into nowhere to escape the realities of that current global situation at the time."

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Crack Cocaine" video:

"Drowning" video:

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)