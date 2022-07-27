BIRTH - Progressive-Psych Band Drops "Long Way Down" Music Video

Southern California psychedelic/progressive rock unit, Birth, released its full-length debut album, Born, on July 15 via UK rock label Bad Omen Records. Featuring members of San Diego's revered retro rockers Astra, along with current or former members of Joy, Radio Moscow, and Sacri Monti, Birth owns a cavernous cache of credibility rarely found in developing musical groups. Born is available for purchase here.

Birth has unveiled a video for the album's penultimate track, "Long Way Down". The clip, created by Vince Edwards (Behemoth, Motor Sister), sees the band performing the track amidst a kaleidoscopic, Beat-Club setting. Find the clip below.

"'Long Way Down" is one of the darker tracks on the album. It was written out of frustration at the state of the world," says Birth's Conor Riley. "It's really about watching the slow decline and trying to hype myself up for the end of it. For the video, we wanted a vintage vibe that captured the darker and chaotic theme of the song. We worked with Vince Edwards who really helped us develop that vision."

Tracklisting:

"Born"

"Descending Us"

"For Yesterday"

"Cosmic Tears"

"Another Time"

"Long Way Down"

"Long Way Down" video:

Birth features Conor Riley (vocals, keyboards, acoustic guitar), Brian Ellis (lead guitar, keyboards), Trevor Mast (bass), and Thomas DiBenedetto (drums). Drums on "Born" performed by Paul Marrone.

(Photo - V. Edwards)