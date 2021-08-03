BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - Limited Edition Glow In The Dark Vinyl Reissues On The Way

Black Country Communion are the rock supergroup comprised of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple Black Sabbath, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper) and blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Three Black Country Communion albums will be reissued as part of the Black Country Communion Glow In The Dark Vinyl Series: On September 24, Black Country Communion and 2, and on October 22, their latest studio album, BCCIV.

Reissued albums available on limited edition Glow In The Dark double vinyl include Black Country Communion, 2, BCCIV or available as a bundle.

Pre-order here.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)