BLACK ROYAL Release "Ghosts Of The Dead" Music Video

Finnish sludge metal quartet, Black Royal, have released a video for "Ghosts Of The Dead", featured on their new album, Earthbound, available on October 21 via M-Theory Audio. Find the clip below.

Written and recorded at Studio Watercastle last August, mixed by Oskari Hakala Rahko (Lordi, Blind Guardian) and mastered by Jaakko Viitalähde (Convulse, Oranssi Pazuzu), Earthbound will deliver Black Royal’s heaviest collection of lurching sludge and groove-laden death metal songs yet. Filled with thunderous guitars and drums that trade blows at the gates of Valhalla, all deftly balanced on a psychedelic knife-edge, Earthbound will be released on limited-edition “Phoenix Ascending” coloured vinyl and on Digipak CD. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Earthbound"

"Ghosts Of The Dead"

"Conjuration"

"Law Of Nature"

"13th Moon"

"Phoenix Ascending"

"Bleed Your Soul"

"Queen Of The Underworld"

"Bear Cult"

"Barren Land"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Ghosts Of The Dead" video:

"13th Moon" video:

"Earthbound" video: