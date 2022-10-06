BLACK SABBATH - KnuckleBonz In Production For Sabotage-Era Rock Iconz Collectible Statues; Pre-Order Now For Early '23 Release

KnuckleBonz® announces their team of artists are well into production on a new officially licensed, limited-edition Black Sabbath set of hand-cast and painted collectible statues. These Rock Iconz statues are created featuring the band from a moment in performance history during their 1975 Sabotage era. The base of the statues have a mirror effect as a tribute to the iconic album cover.

The Black Sabbath Rock Iconz Collectible Statues are crafted by hand using a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-painted, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Black Sabbath Rock Iconz set is hand-cast and crafted in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each statue approximately 9” tall. These are limited edition statues; only 3000 each are created, making these highly collectible.

Black Sabbath superfans can pre-order now and reserve this limited edition, here.

“It was so surreal putting Sabbath on our “Lighted Stage” that we use here in the studio for the promo video shoot...

It was like watching Don Kirshner's Rock Concert in 1975. We got chills,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management. KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz® music collectible series, has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

The Black Sabbath Rock Iconz Statue Set is only offered as a complete set and sells for $666 USD. These are not sold individually. KnuckleBonz is offering a limited time pre-order special for the set at $599 USD (www.knucklebonz.com).

Each statue ships in a custom package and ships worldwide. These highly exclusive, limited-edition collectibles are now available for pre-order to reserve. The anticipated ship date is early 2023; however, KnuckleBonz will announce a more precise shipping timeframe later this year. Stay tuned to knucklebonz.com in the coming weeks for updates.