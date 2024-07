BLACK SABBATH – Official Audio Of “Glory Ride” Uploaded

The official Tony Iommi YouTube page has begun uploading official audio of tracks from Black Sabbath’s 1987 album The Eternal Idol. Listen to Side A closer “Glory Ride”:

The Eternal Idol featured new singer Tony Martin, Iommi on guitars, Bob Daisley on bass, Eric Singer on drums, and Geoff Nicholls on keyboards. The album was originally recorded with Ray Gillen, but he quit shortly after completion. Bass is credited to Dave Spitz even though Daisley played all the parts – Daisley committed to working with Gary Moore after recording The Eternal Idol and Spitz returned for The Eternal Idol Tour.

The Eternal Idol peak chart positions:

Canada #86

US Billboard #168

Finland #25

UK #26

Opener “The Shining” – which a music video was made for:

Second track “Ancient Warrior”:

Third track “Hard Life To Love”: