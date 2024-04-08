BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER To Be Interviewed By BRIAN POSEHN At Upcoming "Filling The Void" Event

One of the most revealing metal autobiographies of recent times was certainly Geezer Butler's popular Into The Void. And many Colorado-based rockers are sure to flock to the Gothic Theatre on May 22 in Englewood, for a night of discussion with Black Sabbath's legendary bassist, Geezer Butler, who will be joined by comedian Brian Posehn to discuss his book, life, and career – for an event being billed as Filling The Void.

In addition to the conversation between Brian and Geezer, Geezer will also be taking part in a Q&A with the audience and also signing attendees' books, so feel free to bring your copy along. Tickets can be purchased for the event, here.

Concerning Into The Void, countless esteemed publications praised it, including Mojo hailing it as "An epic odyssey of one of rock's unlikeliest stars," the Daily Express calling it "A gritty autobiography," and the Financial Times adding it is "An entertaining memoir about decibels and debauchery on the road with Sabbath." The book also came in at #2 on the London Times' best seller list.

Geezer Butler served as Black Sabbath's bassist for the majority of the years since their 1968 inception in Birmingham, England, as well as serving as the band's chief lyricist - which in turn, played a major role in the creation of heavy metal. Additionally, his unmistakable bass playing served as an influence on such subsequent renowned four-string players as Metallica's Cliff Burton, Pantera's Rex Brown, and Type O Negative's Peter Steele, among others.

As a writer/actor/stand-up comic, Brian Posehn has starred in multiple stand-up specials, and has appeared on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central's popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends, The Neighborhood and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me.

And Geezer is very much looking forward to the event. “I can’t wait to see how the evening unfolds, as Brian is both incredibly funny and a super-passionate rock fan! It's a rare opportunity for us to come face to face with fans and answer some of their burning questions!”

And on May 22 at the Gothic Theatre, the worlds of comedy and metal will collide in what will most certainly be an unforgettable night of laughs and storytelling, with Filling The Void.