BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI On Replacing OZZY OSBOURNE With RONNIE JAMES DIO - "The Idea Was To Bring In Somebody Who Was Completely Different And Get On With It"

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, talks about the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, as well as the upcoming deluxe editions of the group’s first two records with Ronnie James Dio, 1980's Heaven And Hell and 1981's Mob Rules.

At the time of Dio’s entry into Sabbath in 1979, the band was in shambles. Ozzy Osbourne quit while recording Never Say Die! and was replaced by Dave Walker, who also had short stints as the singer in Fleetwood Mac and Savoy Brown. Writing and rehearsals of new music and even a performance on the BBC took place, but the union was abandoned when Osbourne briefly returned to the fold before being asked to leave again in the spring of 1979.

Issues remained, as drummer Bill Ward battled growing alcohol issues while bassist Geezer Butler's personal problems led to his brief replacement by Geoff Nichols while recording Heaven And Hell. Butler returned and things settled down long enough to complete the new album in Miami while staying at the home of Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. Ward left on the subsequent tour, however, and Vinny Appice filled his role behind the kit.

Somehow, Black Sabbath emerged with two classic LPs with Dio out front, before he, too, moved on in 1982. Iommi talks about the difficulties of incorporating Dio and Appice into the band, the care he took of his prosthetic fingertips and how he views all the different lineups of Black Sabbath.

In the following excerpt from the interview, Iommi reveals whether or not he was worried that people might not take to a Black Sabbath with Dio singing?

"When Ronnie came in, it was something very different," says Tony. "We didn’t want to bring in somebody that sounded like Ozzy, because everybody’d be going, “Oh, that sounds like Ozzy.” The idea was to bring in somebody who was completely different and get on with it. We were really confident with what we were writing, and we really liked it. If it hadn’t have done well, it wouldn’t have mattered because we enjoyed what we did – and that’s what it’s always been about for us. You have to enjoy it and love what you’re playing. I sort of enjoyed the slightly different direction it gave us, certainly with Ronnie’s voice and his approach. It made me think differently [about playing]. … It was exciting and a challenge, really."

Was it difficult for Tony, as a musician, to adjust to way Ronnie sang, or was it a natural adjustment to make? "It sort of fell into place. As a challenge, I enjoyed doing it - it made me think and work harder at it. Of course, hearing Ronnie’s voice with the things I was playing encouraged me to go somewhere else, different than where I probably would’ve done with Ozz. Also, Ronnie getting involved as well. He’d say, “What about this part there?” or “I like that bit” or “Can you try a different chord there?” It was just trial and error. It was like a new chapter in our lives. It was good."

Rhino salutes the long shadow cast by the Ronnie James Dio era of Black Sabbath with newly remastered versions of Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules, expanded with rare and unreleased music. Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition and Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition will be released separately on March 5. Each album will be available on 2-CDs ($19.98), or a 2-LPs ($31.98). Due to space constraints, both vinyl editions include a selection of bonus material from the CDs. The music will also be available via digital download and streaming services the same day. A live version of “Neon Knights” previously unreleased in North America, and a live version of “Voodoo” can both be heard below. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Dio joined Black Sabbath for the first time in 1979 and quickly found kindred spirits in guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. When Heaven And Hell was released in April 1980, the album was met with effusive reviews for the band’s return to form on metal masterpieces like “Neon Knights” and the title track. The album reached #9 in the U.K. and #28 in the U.S., where it was also certified platinum.

Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition adds several bonus tracks that have never been released in North America, including versions of “Children Of The Sea” and “Die Young” recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, CT. The set concludes with live rarities like “E5150” and “Neon Knights” that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade’s limited edition collection, Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon.

To follow-up Heaven And Hell, the group returned to the studio in 1981 to begin recording Mob Rules, with drummer Vinny Appice joining the band for the first time. Released in October 1981 and certified gold, the album was another Sabbath classic, including standouts like “The Sign Of The Southern Cross,” “Turn Up The Night” and the title track.

Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition boasts an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Along with additional tracks from Live At Hammersmith Odeon, the collection also includes a newly mixed version of “The Mob Rules.” The cherry on top is an entire concert recorded in 1982 in Portland, OR. Highlights include stellar performances of “Neon Knights” “Heaven And Hell” and “Voodoo.”

The Dio-fronted lineup disbanded in 1982 but reunited a decade later to record Dehumanizer and tour before going on hiatus again. The group came together again in 2006 to record three new songs for Rhino’s era-spanning collection, Black Sabbath: The Dio Years. The collaboration led to a highly anticipated world tour in 2007 where the group was billed as Heaven And Hell. Their final album of new material, 2009’s The Devil You Know, again demonstrated the musical bond between the band members was unparalleled.

Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition

2CD Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

“Neon Knights”

“Children Of The Sea”

“Lady Evil”

“Heaven And Hell”

“Wishing Well”

“Die Young”

“Walk Away”

“Lonely Is The Word”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

“Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

“Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

“Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

“Neon Knights” *

“Children Of The Sea” *

“Heaven And Hell” *

“Die Young” *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

“E5150”

“Neon Knights”

“Children Of The Sea”

“Heaven And Hell”

2LP Tracklisting:

Side One

“Neon Knights”

“Children Of The Sea”

“Lady Evil”

“Heaven And Hell”

Side Two

“Wishing Well”

“Die Young”

“Walk Away”

“Lonely Is The Word”

Side Thee

“Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

“Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

“Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

“Neon Knights” – Live 1980 *

Side Four

“Children Of The Sea” – Live 1980 *

“Heaven And Hell” – Live 1980 *

“Die Young” – Live 1980 *

Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition

2CD Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

“Turn Up The Night”

“Voodoo”

“The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

“E5150”

“The Mob Rules”

“Country Girl”

“Slipping Away”

“Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

“Over And Over”

Bonus Tracks

“The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

“Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

“The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

“Country Girl”

“Slipping Away”

“The Mob Rules”

“Voodoo”

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

Intro **

“Neon Knights” **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

“N.I.B.” **

“Children Of The Sea” **

“Voodoo” **

“Black Sabbath” **

“War Pigs” **

Drum Solo **

“Iron Man” **

“The Mob Rules” **

“Heaven And Hell” **

Guitar Solo **

“Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **

“Paranoid” **

“Children Of The Grave” **

2LP Tracklisting:

Side One

“Turn Up The Night”

“Voodoo”

“The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

“E5150”

“The Mob Rules”

Side Two

“Country Girl”

“Slipping Away”

“Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

“Over And Over”

Side Three

“The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

“Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

“The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

“Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **

Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

“Country Girl”

“Slipping Away”

“The Mob Rules”

“Voodoo”

* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased